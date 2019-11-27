James Harold Haygreen

James Harold “Jim” Haygreen, 85, husband of 65 years to Charlotte Marie Terry Haygreen, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his

home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Feb. 5, 1934, in Oak Park, Illinois, he was a son of the late Glenn Allen Haygreen and the late Lucile Paula Nicolet Haygreen. He was a

graduate of Iowa State University. He began his career as a forester with the W.M. Ritter Lumber Company in Tillman, SC, working in land

management and timber procurement. When the Ritter Company was acquired by Georgia Pacific Corporation, Jim served in a number of management

roles and was ultimately responsible for establishing Georgia Pacific’s South Carolina Timber Department Headquarters in Sumter, and later in Alcolu.

Jim was the recipient of Georgia Pacific’s Vice President’s Award of Excellence for his leadership and special efforts to spearhead the company’s

recovery from Hurricane Hugo. He was appointed to the Governor’s Council on Timber Salvage and was involved in assessing damage and setting

standards for the timber salvage of the state’s forests. Jim served 15 years on the South Carolina Forestry Association Board of Directors. In 1993, he

was awarded the Association’s Charles H. Flory Distinguished Service Award for his outstanding public service to forestry in South Carolina. Jim

served on the Clarendon District Two School Board for a total of 10 years. Jim was a faithful Christian and active member of Manning United

Methodist Church. He served 8 years on the Board of the Methodist Oaks Retirement Community in Orangeburg. More than all of his professional

achievements and community service, Jim was best known as a man of faith devoted to his family and his beloved wife of 65 years. In Jim’s words,

“The hardwood forest is my favorite place to work, seek solitude, and admire God’s handiwork. I am every day even more aware that all things come

from the grace of God.” This is the legacy he passed on to his children and to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; four daughters, Debbie Rowell (Cecil) of Alcolu, Julia Burke (Tim) of Irmo, Mary Brock (Harvin) of Manning

and Barbara Vickery (Ken) of Taylors; twelve grandchildren, Michael Rowell (Kelly), Chad Rowell, Courtney Bryant (Shane), William Burke

(Hannah), Jackson Burke, Lee Davis, Jim Davis (Elena), Sam Davis, Bryan Vickery (Briley), Mary Beth Gross (Matt), Chandler Brock and Elizabeth

Brock; twelve great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Haygreen of Delaware; a nephew, Jim Haygreen (Janice) of

Alabama; a niece, Lisa Nelson (John) of Delaware; and three great nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John G. Haygreen; and a nephew, Mark Haygreen.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Manning United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kem Thomas and the

Rev. Ken Vickery officiating. Burial will follow in Clarendon Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church fellowship hall and other times at the home, 210 N. Brooks Street,

Manning.

Memorials may be made to Manning United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 68, Manning, SC 29102 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322

Eighth Avenue, 7 th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org