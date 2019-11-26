Lewis Thomas Singletary

SUMTER – Lewis Thomas Singletary, 79, husband of Emmie Lou Welch Singletary, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Blue Ridge of Sumter Nursing Facility.

Born Dec. 11, 1939, in Moncks Corner, he was a son of the late Walter Thomas Singletary and the late Violet Singletary Singletary. Lewis was raised at the Crosswell Children’s Home in Sumter. He was former chief of police in Pinewood and worked for the Manning and Summerton police departments. He was a former deputy sheriff in Clarendon County. He was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Sumter.

He is survived by his wife of Sumter; a son, Tony Lewis Singletary of Sumter; a daughter, Dorothy Kay Singletary of Sumter; a granddaughter, Sabrina Timmons of Lugoff; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Sumter Cemetery, with the Rev. Wes Conner officiating.

Stephens Funeral Home abd Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

