Black River restocked with 102K redbreast sunfish

Sen. Ronnie Sabb and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill helped restock the Black River in Williamsburg County with the South Carolina redbreast sunfish recently.

The state Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stocked more than 102,000 redbreast sunfish in the Black River in Williamsburg County on NOv. 22.

Sen. Ronnie Sabb and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill helped stock the fish from the Orangeburg National Fish Hatchery at Gilland Park in Kingstree.

The fish averaged 555 fish per pound and should be catchable size this time next year.

The popularity afforded to South Carolina’s blackwater rivers can be attributed to the Redbreast sunfish fishery they support. Redbreast sunfish are found throughout South Carolina’s blackwater rivers, preferring slow-moving streams and rivers.

The South Carolina redbreast sunfish record was set back in 1975. The 2-pound fish was caught in the Lumber River.