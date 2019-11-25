Today in Disaster History: Nov. 25

Last Updated: November 22, 2019 at 4:38 am

1120 – The White Ship sinks in the English Channel, drowning William Adelin, son and heir of Henry I of England.[1]

1667 – A deadly earthquake rocks Shemakha in the Caucasus, killing 80,000 people.

1759 – An earthquake hits the Mediterranean destroying Beirut and Damascus and killing 30,000-40,000.

1833 – A massive undersea earthquake, estimated magnitude between 8.7-9.2, rocks Sumatra, producing a massive tsunami all along the Indonesian coast.

1839 – A cyclone slams into south-eastern India, with high winds and a 40-foot storm surge destroying the port city of Coringa (which has never been completely rebuilt). The storm wave swept inland, taking with it 20,000 ships and thousands of people. An estimated 300,000 deaths resulted from the disaster.

1926 – The deadliest November tornado outbreak in U.S. history kills 76 people and injures more than 400.

1987 – Typhoon Nina pummels the Philippines with category 5 winds of 165 mph and a surge that destroys entire villages. At least 1,036 deaths are attributed to the storm.

1996 – An ice storm strikes the central U.S., killing 26 people. A powerful windstorm affects Florida and winds gust over 90 mph, toppling trees and flipping trailers.

2000 – The 2000 Baku earthquake, with a Richter magnitude of 7.0, leaves 26 people dead in Baku, Azerbaijan, and becomes the strongest earthquake in the region in 158 years.

2008 – Cyclone Nisha strikes northern Sri Lanka, killing 15 people and displacing 90,000 others while dealing the region the highest rainfall in nine decades.

2009 – Jeddah floods: Freak rains swamp the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, during an ongoing Hajj pilgrimage. Three thousand cars are swept away and 122 people perish in the torrents, with 350 others missing.