Two charged with burglary of home after allegedly taking guns

Last Updated: November 24, 2019 at 12:58 pm

A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary after allegedly entering a home in the 200 block of South Brooks Street and taking two firearms.

James Phelps Gregory is accused of entering the home before 10:30 p.m. Nov. 15 ad taking a 9-millimeter Smith and Wesson handgun and a fully loaded AK-47 assault rifle.

According to a report from the Manning Police Department, two female adolescents were present in the home, which Gregory apparently entered through an unlocked side door, the home’s owner said. Both girls told officers that they were in a separate bedroom and heard nothing out of the ordinary.

A man sleeping in the room from which the firearms were allegedly stolen told police that a hat and small battery-powered lantern had been left in the room. He said he did not own the items, which officers allegedly sourced back to Gregory, leading to his arrest.

Also charged in in the incident was Cameron Donville Conyers of 3143 Raccoon Road in Manning.