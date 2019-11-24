Santee woman missing for week

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is reaching outside of its jurisdiction in seeking the public’s help this weekend in finding a woman who went missing from her Santee home last Sunday..Tina Williamson had “not been feeling well,” said the 55-year-old woman’s sister, Theresa Tucker. “Her roommate took her to the emergency room; she had been (complaining) of something in her eye.”Upon returning from the emergency room to their home in Santee, Williamson’s roommate lay down to take a nap, according to reports, and Williamson stepped outside to smoke a cigarette.She never returned. The victim told police that it was unlike her to not return.: “She left her purse, ,her phone, her identification and her medicine,” said Tucker. “It’s like she just vanished.”Williamson was last ween wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans. She is described as standing 5-feet-5 and weighing about 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. An official missing persons’ report was filed Nov. 16. Williamson may also go by the names Tina Walker and Tina McClure.Anyone with information o Williamson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 531-4647.