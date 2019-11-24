Philip Tracy Stephen

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – Philip Tracy Stephen, 58, husband of Deana McQueary-Stephen, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home.

Born April 17, 1961, in Washington, D.C., he was a son of Lillian “Les” Stafford Stephen-Horay and the late Oscar Dupont Stephen. He was a master mechanic in the auto industry and he was of the Lutheran faith.

He is survived by his wife of St. Petersburg; his mother and stepfather, Harry Horay, of Manning; and a stepson, Nick White of St. Petersburg.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Patrick Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in Sumter Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org