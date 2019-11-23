Today in Science and Technology History: Nov. 23

1889 – The first jukebox goes into operation at the Palais Royale Saloon in San Francisco.

1972 – The Soviet Union makes its final attempt at successfully launching the N1 rocket.

1978 – The Geneva Frequency Plan of 1975 goes into effect, realigning many of Europe’s longwave and mediumwave broadcasting frequencies.

1992 – The first smartphone, the IBM Simon, is introduced at COMDEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2015 – Blue Origin’s New Shepard space vehicle became the first rocket to successfully fly to space and then return to Earth for a controlled, vertical landing.