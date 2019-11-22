Today in Sports History: Nov. 22

Last Updated: November 22, 2019 at 2:40 am

1956 – The Summer Olympics, officially known as the games of the XVI Olympiad, are opened in Melbourne, Australia.

1963 – William Clay Ford Sr. buys the Detroit Lions for $4.5 million.

1986 – Mike Tyson from Brooklyn, New York becomes the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history at age 20.

2003 – England defeats Australia in the 2003 Rugby World Cup Final, becoming the first side from the Northern Hemisphere to win the tournament.