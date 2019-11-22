Today in History: Nov. 22

Last Updated: November 22, 2019 at 4:29 am

498 – After the death of Anastasius II, Symmachus is elected Pope in the Lateran Palace, while Laurentius is elected Pope in Santa Maria Maggiore.

845 – The first duke of Brittany, Nominoe, defeats the Frankish king Charles the Bald at the Battle of Ballon near Redon.

1307 – Pope Clement V issues the papal bull Pastoralis Praeeminentiae which instructed all Christian monarchs in Europe to arrest all Templars and seize their assets.

1574 – Spanish navigator Juan Fernández discovers islands now known as the Juan Fernández Islands off Chile.

1635 – Dutch colonial forces on Taiwan launch a pacification campaign against native villages, resulting in Dutch control of the middle and south of the island.

1718 – Off the coast of North Carolina, British pirate Edward Teach (best known as “Blackbeard”) is killed in battle with a boarding party led by Royal Navy Lieutenant Robert Maynard.

1837 – Canadian journalist and politician William Lyon Mackenzie calls for a rebellion against the United Kingdom in his essay “To the People of Upper Canada”, published in his newspaper The Constitution.

1869 – In Dumbarton, Scotland, the clipper Cutty Sark is launched

1873 – The French steamer SS Ville du Havre sinks in 12 minutes after colliding with the Scottish iron clipper Loch Earn in the Atlantic, with a loss of 226 lives.

1908 – The Congress of Manastir establishes the Albanian alphabet.

1928 – The premier performance of Ravel’s Boléro takes place in Paris.

1931 – Al-Mina’a SC is founded in Iraq.

1935 – The China Clipper inaugurates the first commercial transpacific air service, connecting Alameda, California with Manila.

1940 – World War II: Following the initial Italian invasion, Greek troops counterattack into Italian-occupied Albania and capture Korytsa.

1942 – World War II: Battle of Stalingrad: General Friedrich Paulus sends Adolf Hitler a telegram saying that the German 6th Army is surrounded.

1943 – World War II: Cairo Conference: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Chinese Premier Chiang Kai-shek meet in Cairo, Egypt, to discuss ways to defeat Japan.

1943 – Lebanon gains independence from France.

1948 – Chinese Civil War: Elements of the Chinese Communist Second Field Army under Liu Bocheng trap the Nationalist 12th Army, beginning the Shuangduiji Campaign, the largest engagement of the Huaihai Campaign.

1954 – The Humane Society of the United States is founded

1963 – U.S. President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Governor John Connally is seriously wounded by Lee Harvey Oswald, who also kills Dallas Police officer J. D. Tippit after fleeing the scene. U.S Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as the 36th President of the United States afterwards.

1963 – The Beatles release With the Beatles.

1967 – UN Security Council Resolution 242 is adopted, establishing a set of the principles aimed at guiding negotiations for an Arab–Israeli peace settlement.

1968 – The Beatles release The Beatles (known popularly as The White Album).

1971 – In Britain’s worst mountaineering tragedy, the Cairngorm Plateau Disaster, five children and one of their leaders are found dead from exposure in the Scottish mountains.

1973 – The Italian Fascist organization Ordine Nuovo is disbanded.

1974 – The United Nations General Assembly grants the Palestine Liberation Organization observer status.

1975 – Juan Carlos is declared King of Spain following the death of Francisco Franco.

1977 – British Airways inaugurates a regular London to New York City supersonic Concorde service.

1987 – Two Chicago television stations are hijacked by an unknown pirate dressed as Max Headroom.

1988 – In Palmdale, California, the first prototype B-2 Spirit stealth bomber is revealed.

1989 – In West Beirut, a bomb explodes near the motorcade of Lebanese President René Moawad, killing him.

1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher withdraws from the Conservative Party leadership election, confirming the end of her Prime-Ministership.

1994 – The Sega Saturn is released in Japan.[1]

1995 – Toy Story is released as the first feature-length film created completely using computer-generated imagery.

1995 – The 7.3 Mw Gulf of Aqaba earthquake shakes the Sinai Peninsula and Saudi Arabia region with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe), killing eight and injuring 30, and generating a non-destructive tsunami.

2002 – In Nigeria, more than 100 people are killed at an attack aimed at the contestants of the Miss World contest.

2003 – Baghdad DHL attempted shootdown incident: Shortly after takeoff, a DHL Express cargo plane is struck on the left wing by a surface-to-air missile and forced to land.

2004 – The Orange Revolution begins in Ukraine, resulting from the presidential elections.

2005 – Angela Merkel becomes the first female Chancellor of Germany.

2012 – Ceasefire begins between Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Israel after eight days of violence and 150 deaths.

2015 – A landslide in Hpakant, Kachin State, northern Myanmar kills at least 116 people near a jade mine, with around 100 more missing.