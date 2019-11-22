Summerton home to latest South Carolina millionaire
by Jake McElveen | November 22, 2019 4:25 pm
The small town of Summerton, SC, is home to the South Carolina Education Lottery’s latest millionaire.
The winner, who did not wish to be identified, bought one Millionaire Series scratch-off ticket at the Carolina Pantry #1 at 7 N. Church St. in Summerton and won $1 Million
“This will help me and my family,” the winner shared.
The Summerton man overcame odds of 1 in 1,720,000 to win the second top prize of $1 million in the $10 Millionaire Series game. One top prize remains in the game.
Carolina Pantry #1 received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.
Players can enter their non-winning Millionaire Series tickets into a second-chance drawing for a chance to win an additional $1 million prize. For complete details on the Millionaire Series Second-Chance Drawing, please visit sceducationlottery.com.
