Summerton home to latest South Carolina millionaire

The small town of Summerton, SC, is home to the South Carolina Education Lottery’s latest millionaire.

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, bought one Millionaire Series scratch-off ticket at the Carolina Pantry #1 at 7 N. Church St. in Summerton and won $1 Million

“This will help me and my family,” the winner shared.

The Summerton man overcame odds of 1 in 1,720,000 to win the second top prize of $1 million in the $10 Millionaire Series game. One top prize remains in the game.

Carolina Pantry #1 received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Players can enter their non-winning Millionaire Series tickets into a second-chance drawing for a chance to win an additional $1 million prize. For complete details on the Millionaire Series Second-Chance Drawing, please visit sceducationlottery.com.