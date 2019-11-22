Manning man arrested for burglary

On Nov 15, Officers were dispatched to 209 South Brooks Street in reference to the larceny of two firearms. Home owner Raymond Bradley Davis noted that the side door was unlocked, and served as the suspect, James Phelps Gregory’s, entry.

Gregory allegedly entered the residence, and proceeded to the upstairs bedroom. The suspect then took a 9mm Smith & Wesson gun, as well as a fully loaded AK-47.

Inside the residence during this robbery were two female adolescents. They reported that they were in a separate bedroom and heard nothing out of the ordinary.

Officers then spoke to Travis Davis, who sleeps in the room where the items were stolen. Davis reported a hat and small battery powered lantern that did not belong to him left in the room. It is believed that this lead to the arrest of Gregory.

Gregory was arrested on Nov 21, and is currently awaiting trial.