SCISA football State Championship game moved to Friday from Saturday

The South Carolina Independent School Association has moved the AAA State Championship games to 7 p.m. Friday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, rather than the intended Saturday time. This is due to possible inclement weather that could include heavy rain on Saturday.

Both Hammond and Laurence Manning academies have agreed to the move in order to take advantage of the much better weather forecast for that night, according to a release from LMA.

In response and in consideration of travel, tailgating plans, and safely getting as many fans to the stadium for the big game as possible, LMA will dismiss school on Friday at 11:30 a.km. Buses will be running their routes as they normally would on a half day.

“Please make plans to get away and come cheer on our Swampcats in the AAA State Championship game,” school officials wrote on social media. “Our team benefits greatly when our fans turn out in big numbers and are cheering them on. We would all love for you to be there and be a part of this special time as a Swampcat family. Please make plans to attend. It will mean so much to our team who have given so much and fought so hard to represent our school in this big title game!”