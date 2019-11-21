LMA student named semi-finalist in Coca-Cola Scholars Program

FILE PHOTO

Alyssa Gottheiner holds an award from the Clarendon County Optimist Club. She is one of nearly 2,000 high school students from throughout the United States named as semi-finalists to the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. If she is one of the 150 finalists, she could receive $20,000 toward the college of her choice. Gottheiner is a senior at Laurence Manning Academy.

A Laurence Manning Academy student has been named a semi-finalist for the 2020 portio of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program.

Alyssa Gottheiner is among 1,928 high school seniors from throughout the country who were selected as semifinalists from a pool of 93,075 submitted applications. Semifinalists were chosen based on their academic excellence, leadership skills and service demonstrated in school and community activities.

They are currently in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000 each. The scholarship program is a joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the United States and the Coca-Cola Company, and is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the country. With the addition of the 2020 class, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation will have provided more than 6,300 Coke Scholars nationwide, with more than $72 million in scholarships over the course of 32 years.

“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students, but also lifts up those around them,” said Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation President Jane Hale Hopkins. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of (that) commitment.”

In addition to receiving college scholarships, those students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a vibrant and growing family of alumni that have become a powerful force for positive change in the world, said spokeswoman Lauren O’Brien.

“Through networking, collaborations, and friendships, the group strives to make a greater impact together,” she said. “Recent events and initiatives include the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Summit, a post-hurricane clean-up in Houston, and the fourth year of a coaching program that partners seasoned alumni with first-year scholars as they transition to college.”

Semifinalists are now asked to complete Phase 2 applications, which include essays, recommendations and transcripts. An independent selection committee will review the applications and select 250 Regional Finalists by the end of January to participate in online or in-person interviews. Ultimately, 150 Coca-Cola Scholars will be named in March and come to Atlanta in April for a celebratory banquet and Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation celebrates and empowers visionary leaders who are refreshing the world,” said Hopkins. “With its 31st class of Coca-Cola Scholars, the Foundation (will have) provided more than $69 million in scholarships to over 6,150 program alumni who together have become a powerful force for positive change.”

For more information, visit www.coca-colascholars.org.