DNR names new director

Last Updated: November 21, 2019 at 4:58 pm

State Department of Natural Resources Board Chairman Norman Pulliam, left, stands with with SCDNR Interim Director Robert Boyles. Having served since May as interim director after former director Alvin Taylor's retirement, Boyles was selected unanimously Thursday to serve as full-time director, assuming confirmation by the state Senate.

The state Department of Natural Resources has a new director.

The agency’s board announced Thursday its unanimous selection of Robert H. Boyles Jr. for appointment director, subject to confirmation of the South Carolina Senate. He replaces former director Alvin Taylor, who retired in May.

In a release, board members touted Boyles’ extensive experience with challenging conservation issues and his positive relationships with fellow SCDNR staff and constituents.

“DNR has performed well under the leadership of Director Alvin Taylor, and we thank him for his tireless efforts on behalf of conservation in South Carolina,” said SCDNR Board Chairman Norman Pulliam of Spartanburg. “As we look to the future, it is important to have seasoned veterans leading our agency. Robert spent his formative years in Cheraw, he has worked for DNR for over 22 years, and he has been a member of the senior DNR leadership team for over 16 years, serving as deputy director for Marine Resources since 2003. He has served as interim director of the DNR since May. He has proven himself more than capable in leading our agency, and I speak on behalf of our entire Board when I say we are looking forward to working with Robert as he leads the DNR into the future.”

Boyles has worked in South Carolina government since the early 1990s in areas ranging from marine research administration; conservation policy and management; marine operations; and interstate fisheries management.

Boyles currently serves on the Atlantic States Marie Fisheries Commission; his time with the agency has included stints as both vice-chairman and chairman. Additionally, he has served on the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council and on the Outer Continental Shelf Policy Committee of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

He received his bachelor’s degree in mathematical economics from Wake Forest University and his master of marine policy degree from the University of Delaware. He has also completed fellowships in marine conservation and policy at the Duke University Marine Lab in Beaufort, North Carolina, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Washington, D.C.

“Robert does a fantastic job,” said Pulliam. “He has the support of his DNR staff, and I have seen firsthand now for may years how dedicated and concerned his is about the agency and people of South Carolina.”

Boyles said he is humbled by the support of the board and DNR staff.

“I look forward to working with our staff, our many constituents and leaders in government to tackle the challenges that lie ahead in managing the tremendous natural resources of South Carolina,” Boyles said in a released statement.

Boyles is married and has two sons attending Clemson University.