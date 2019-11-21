Barnwell County man gets 20 years in prison for producing child pornography

A Barnwell County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after being convicted of producing child pornography, state Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced Thursday.

Joshua Isiah Worthy waived venue from his native Barnwell County to Lexington County during court proceedings and pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor before 8th Circuit Court Judge Frank R. Addy.

According to court records, Worthy’s actions included his recording video and taking still photos while he sexually abused a young girl. Worthy was allegedly on probation for a similar offense at the time of the criminal action.

“All cases of child sexual abuse and child pornography are repulsive,” Wilson said. “But this one is even more so because it involved a man already on probation who abused a young girl and recorded it. This conviction was achieved by outstanding police work by all of the agencies involved, proving that Worthy was the man in the video and finding his victim. This case is also one of the best examples of the work our (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force is doing. Four different agencies worked together and took a case that appeared to be child pornography possession but instead discovered a young victim that no one would have known was a victim otherwise.”

Wilson said that the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department received a call in December 2018 about a cell phone containing child pornography that was left in a motel room in Leesville in Lexington County. Police contacted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s ICAC Task Force. A witness told detectives that the phone belonged to Worthy, who was on probation at the time and was wearing a GPS ankle monitor. Due to that status, the state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services was able to place him at the motel with the location data from the GPS monitor.

A search warrant executed on the phone revealed two videos of a young girl being sexually abused by an adult male, along with four still photos of the same child being sexually exploited. In the videos and photos, the man’s face is not shown.

Detectives got arrest warrants for Worthy for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor – possession – and arrested him Dec. 21, 2018. During an interview with detectives, Worthy confessed to possessing the phone.

After more closely examining the videos, detectives realized that tattoos on the arms of the man in the videos looked like those on Worthy. Detectives sought more search warrants and determined the man in the videos was Worthy, and that a live child victim was possibly somewhere in South Carolina.

Detectives were able to find the potential victim by using still photos of her face from the videos. Officials forensically interviewed the child, who said Worthy had sexually abused her on more than one occasion.

Using still photos of the victim’s face, detectives were able to find a potential victim. The child victim was forensically interviewed and she said she had been sexually abused by Worthy on more than one occasion. Worthy will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before seeking parole. He was represented by 2nd Circuit Assistant Public Defender Wallis Alves and 11th Circuit Public Defender Jason Chehoski. He was prosecuted by state Assistant Attorney Gen. David Collier.