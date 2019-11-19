Suspended Florence sheriff indicted by state Grand Jury

COLUMBIA – South Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced Thursday that the state Grand Jury returned indictments against suspended Florence County Sheriff William Kenney Boone. He was charged with one count of misconduct in office and two counts of campaign ethics violations.

The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to ten years in prison. The ethics violations are statutory misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of no less than $5,000 and not more than $500 percent of the amount of contributions that should have been reported.

The indictment alleges Boone received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of their use and converted them to his personal use.

Judge DeAndrea Benjamin released Boone on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, concurrent with his previous bond, Monday afternoon.

This case is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division and will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.