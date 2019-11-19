SAFE names new CFO

SAFE Federal Credit Union has selected certified public accountant Kelly Carter as its new chief financial officer.

Carter succeeds Debbie Jordan, who will retire in early 2020 with more than 41 years of service to the bank. Carter is a Valley View, Pennsylvania, native who served in various positions at Gratz Bank in Pennsylvania for seven years. Her most recently held title was comptroller before coming to SAFE.

A 2008 graduate of Bloomsburg University, Carter received her undergraduate degree in accounting. She went on to attain her master’s degree from DeVry University’s Keller Graduate School of Management in 2017.

She was a recipient of the 2019 Recognition of Excellence Tomorrow’s Promise Award given by the Pennsylvania Bankers Association Women in Banking Committee.

“SAFE is pleased to have Kelly Carter lead our organization’s financial and accounting management initiatives,” said SAFE CEO Darrell Merkell. “Her professional background makes her a great fit to oversee our accounting processes.”