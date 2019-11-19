McLeod welcomes new urologist

McLeod Health Claredom recently welcomed urologist Dr. Kelly E. Maloney to its medical staff.

Maloney will perform surgical procedures at McLeod Health Clarendon and serve patients at 21 E. Hospital St. in Manning, adjacent to the hospital, and the new physician practice at McLeod Urology Associates Sumter, 540 Physicians Lane in Sumter.

Board certified in urology, Maloney comes to McLeod from Prisma Health Upstate in Greenville. With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Maloney has served as director of medical student education of urology at Greenville Hospital System and assistant professor of surgery at Duke University Medical Center.

“There is a need in our community for access to specialty care such as urology to care for patients with urological issues,” said Maloney. “I look forward to providing effective health care as a part of a patient-centered team.”