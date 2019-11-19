LMA 1st Quarter Headmaster’s List
by Robert Joseph Baker | November 19, 2019 3:07 pm
The following students were named to the Laurence Manning Academy 1st Quarter Headmaster’s List for the 2019-20 school year. Names are printed exactly as they were sent to The Manning Times and ManningLive.com. Please address errors to the school.
SECOND GRADE
Jodi Danback – Liza Barwick, Cadence Geddings, Cholly Moberg, Conley Moore, Afton Steen and Ridge Turner
Terri Floyd – Khloe Collins and Lauren James Lea
Kristen Rembert – Jackson Brammer, Lana Grace Brown, Anne Heaton DuRant, Allie Geddings, Graham Hartzog, Emma Moore, Brody Prickelmyer, Cayden Richburg and Colton Ridgeway
THIRD GRADE
Meagan Glass – Katelyn McLeod
Millie Hicks – Evan Craven, Madison Jonanovich, Joe Joe Perry, Josie Rowell and Wesley Thompson
Courtney Johnson – Cooper Bennett, Merrix Coffey, Lilly Griffin, McRee Holcombe, Audrey McFaddin, Jud Reynolds and Kendall Tanner
FOURTH GRADE
Jackie Barwick – Daley Boykin, Landon Duke, John William Gainey, Dylan Kester, Caroline Welch and Jordan Welch
Kelly Brown – Alyssa Ardis, Drew Beard, Willson Epps, Landry Lee, Johonna Patterson, Miranda Price and Christian Stermock
Susan Drose – Summer Carey, Shane Goines, Cade Hodge, Logan Hudson, Jack Kimzey, Gavin Mathis, Elijah Saulsgiver and Sophia Timmons
FIFTH GRADE
Rebekah Fraser – Sophie Lee, Adam Tamburello and Abigail Tanner.
Katherine Jans – Nathan Hyde, Heyward Moore, Shely Patel and Kaddin Spigner.
Penny Windham – Adelaide Eaddy, Lucy McCarron and Mary Madilyn Way.
SIXTH GRADE
Whitley Boykin, Madelyn Coker, Logan Durham, Ashley Rae Hodge, Caitlin Keyser, Colby Lowder, Maddie McCarron, Hayden Mitchner, Shawn Thomas Moore, William Phillips, Liza Prickelmyer, Caroline Prothro, Nathan Stewart and Lily Wellborn.
SEVENTH GRADE
Blake Arias, Lainey Baggette, Anna Kate Beane, Dakota Brailsford, Gavin Brown, Anna Lewis Burke, Mary Catherine Buyck, Beau Carraway, Rory Carter, Maddie Clark, Olivia Danback, Rivers Ann Gardner, Daniel Geddings, Kinsey Hatchell, Jackson Jolly, Laini Kosinski, Lila Kate Mathis, Layton Morris, Inga Prince, Haylen Scott, Bailey Wallman, Maddox Watford, Seth Witherspoon and Ava Wright.
EIGHTH GRADE
Lizzie Ardis, Cam Barrineau and Layken Caines.
NINTH GRADE
Karley Brown, Mary-Grace Carraway, Matthew Cummings, Henry DuRant; Emily Isgett, Tylor Mikula, Ainsley Moye, Elizabeth Nesbitt, Nathan Phan, Campbell Proctor and Cassandra Schuessler.
10th GRADE
Gray Barrineau and Aarsh Patel.
11th GRADE
Grace Bodiford, Payton Braz, Madison Dagesse, Trystan Foht, Gracie Hudson, James Kaiser, Mason Lee, Bailey Moore, Britton Morris, Brooke Reed, Savannah South and Christopher Tran.
12th GRADE
Evan Ardis, W. Barrineau, Rollin Barwick, Breanna Boykin, Katherine Burns, Alyssa Gottheiner, Madisyn Hudson, Hailey Isgett, Walton Jolly, Kaitlyn Jordan, Dylan Linginfelter, DeRon Medley, Eaddy Osteen, Hunter Reed, Lauren Rembert, Carrie Rickenbaker, Wyatt Rowland, Shawn Schuessler, Trey Sharpe and Parker Wilson.
nzie Truett, Will Ward and Bryson Woodard
