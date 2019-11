LMA 1st Quarter A-B Honor Roll

Last Updated: November 19, 2019 at 3:20 pm

The following students were named to the 1st Quarter A-B Honor Roll at Laurence Manning Academy for the 2019-20 school year. Names are published exactly as presented to The Manning Times and ManningLive.com. Please address errors to the school.

SECOND GRADE

Jodi Danback – Kinslee Duke, Bridges Harris, Tiya Patel, Edsel Paul, Jack Secor, Ava Secrist and Anna Lynn Tindal

Terri Floyd – Jamison Brewer, Gabby Danigel, Morgan Davis, Brayden Holmes, Vidi Patel, Addisyn Porter, Hannah Self and Colton Timmons

Kristen Rembert – Skylen Bradley, Avery Bryant, Camden Crawford, Jessica Joyce DeLeon, Kayden Hutcheson and Jack Wyatt Reynolds

THIRD GRADE

Meagan Glass – Lyla Brewer, McKenzie Corley, Tyler Kester, Cole Lantz and Mason McLaughlin.

Millie Hicks – Cullen Burke, Leilani Clark. Molly Prothro and Brelyn Stokes

Courtney Johnson – Hunter Barnes, ME DuBose, Sam Hawthorne, Madi Marshall, Paisley Timmons, Olivia Welch and Adalyn Windham.

FOURTH GRADE

Jackie Barwick – Brock Bryant, Meredith Coffey, Colton Geddings, Ava Lowery, Aiden Pack, Caleb Poplin, Easton Rawls, Wyatt Simpson and Crosby Tisdale

Kelly Brown – Logan Finkbeiner, Charleston Hodge, Brady Irick, Allen Johnson, Anson McCabe, Anthony Tran and Coleman Ward

Susan Drose – Mary Margaret Fraser, John Harper Livingston and Lilyana Tutt

FIFTH GRADE

Rebekah Fraser – Stephen Field, Pierson Gamble, Ryanne Lynch, Norah McCraw, Dana Moberg, Cooper Newman, Bryce Phan, Grainger Powell and Claire Wright

Katherine Jans – Wini Eades, Eli Gamble, Joey Hatchell, Aislin Lea, McKenzie Mahoney, Robbie Robertson, Ben Sanders and Emma Truett

Penny Windham – Chelsea Millix, Cooper Reynolds, Colby Ridgeway and Tyler Woodward

SIXTH GRADE

Brayden Barnhill, Aaliyah Brockington, Kinsley Connor, Glenn Cothran, Ella Grace Healon, Mitchell Henderson, Mason Hodge, Ashlynn Holmes, Leo Huffman, Jordan Ives, Cameron Johnson, Mia McLeod, Kib Newman, Aaron Nivens, Hunter Ridgeway, Makinley Roberson, Hollie Self, Abby Voll, Sydnie Vohs, Kelsey Vorhis, Alyssa Walton, JJ Ward and Maggie Welch

SEVENTH GRADE

Grady Aders, Kaylee Avins, Emma Barwick, Savannah Bruce, Lenley Caughman, Ava Cribb, Ava Ford, Haleigh Geddings, Jessica Griffith, Cole Hawthorne, Landon Jordan, Anna Charles Lester, Bethea Lewis, Lee Lowery, Cooper Lucas, Campbell McInnis, Bryce Pack, Rudra Patel, Eliana Peterson, Duane Pfeiffer, Megan Phan, Justin Phillips, Camryn Poole, Cale Reynolds, Jenny Tran and Will Wilson

EIGHTH GRADE

Emma Brown, Katie Clark, Audrey Coker, Haley Cruse, Gracie Delecki, Savannah Feagin, Abi Fraser, Ian Harris, Carlyn Hill, Gracyn Iler, Brya Jackson, Hugh Jones, Autumn Lantz, Mills Lee, Tori Morris, Wyatt Powell, Nina Richburg, Noah Tanner, Wyatt Timmons, Caroline Weaver, Cheyanne Wheeler and Cheyenne Young

NINTH GRADE

Jordan Baker, Thomas Boykin, Hannah Kate Branham, Brooke Carson, Cadence Coker, Savannah Coursey, Porter Davis, Anna Kathryn DuBose, Grace Ford, Lindsey Frederick, Kahli Grubbs, Meri Ellen Johnson, Jacob Kaiser, Isabella Keefer, Zealie Kimzey, Taylor Lewis, Madison Lyles, Millie Morris, Gavin Parler, Parker Pendarvis, Lily Phan, Madison Phillips, Ariana Somcheen, Emily Stanley, Thomas Stoia, Andrew Tisdale and Joe Wilson

10TH GRADE

Emily Anderson, Kassidy Beard, Laura Betts Brogdon, William Buyck, Kendal Clark, Emma Danback, Camryn Dunlap, Bryce Erickson, Brianne Finney, Emily Fishburne, Reynald Garma, Reese McInnis, AAron Medley, Ansley Michau, Carleigh Moore, Emily Mueller, Dhanya Patel and Tirth Patel

11TH GRADE

Kathryn Barnes, Kaitlyn Best, Laura Grace Driggers, Aly Elliott, Cody Embree, Piper Ferris, Hannah Fraser, Kaylene Frias, Gabriel Harris, Johnson Jolly, Clayton Lee, Yates Newman, Dilviben Patel, Emily Patel, Yesha Patel, Ozzy Rowell, Madison Shirley, Callie Thompson, Hannah Truett and Kaylee Wilson

12TH GRADE

Jaydn Bell, Kinsey Bjork, Kaitlyn Bonner, Davis Clemmons, C.J. Griffith, Zanne Healon, Tripp Joye, Grace Lasseigne, Jackson Lee, Chase Lee, Madison Lew, Riley McDuffie, Dylan McLeod, Nilu Patel, Reilly Ray, Madelyn Richburg, Brandon Rogers, J.T. Stanley, John Terry, Hunter Thompson, McKecKenzie Truett, Will Ward and Bryson Woodard