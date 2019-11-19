Gail C. Sabb Stone

GREELEYVILLE – Gail C. Sabb Stone, 53, wife of Michael Stone, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Borm Dec. 25, 1965, in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Charles “Bubba” Sabb and Annie Dell Dupree Sabb.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. daily at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Marcus and Ashley Sabb, 244 Leahs Loop in Greeleyville.

These services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.