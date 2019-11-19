Dems to meet this evening

The Clarendon County Democratic Party will hold its regular monthly meeting from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at 4162 Rev. J.W. Carter Road in Summerton. The State of South Carolina recently procured a new paper-based voting system from Election Systems and Software (ES&S), which is being implemented in preparation for statewide use beginning Jan. 1, 2020. The voting system consists of ExpressVote ballot-marking devices, ballot scanners/tabulators, and ElectionWare workstations, among other associated items. The Clarendon County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Office will be on hand to give us an update and demonstration on this new voting system which will be used in the upcoming Democratic Presidential Primary Election on Feb. 29, 2020. In addition, U.S. Presidential candidates’ representatives will be on hand to give updates on their campaigns. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish of your choice for a pre-Thanksgiving/Christmas celebration immediately following the meeting. All elected officials, party officers and members are asked to bring a donation to be made to the Dr. Emily England Clyburn Honors College Endowment at South Carolina State University from the Clarendon County Democratic Party and Clarendon County Democratic Caucus Chairman the Rev. O. Dingle. Please come join us for a food and a fun celebration of the holidays. Together we can make a difference.