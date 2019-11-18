Top stories from around the country

Supporters of NeverAgainCa protest outside the Del Mar Fairgrounds during a Crossroads of the West Gun Show in 2018. Photo by Howard Lipin / San Diego-Union-Tribune

If you’ve been reading manninglive.com, then you’re caught up with your Clarendon County news. Here’s what’s happening around the country and world as we live in the finest place in South Carolina and the country.

1) President Donald Trump attacks impeachment witness

“President Donald Trump’s impeachment angst led him to fire off a new attack on a key witness and threatens to deepen in the frenetic week ahead with crucial testimony scheduled from officials caught in the middle of the Ukraine storm.

But as is perpetually the case with the President, a brew of competing scandals and controversies will jostle for attention in Washington. That includes fallout from a mysterious and unscheduled trip to a hospital on Saturday, his fight against efforts to reveal his tax records and an apparent new tactic — firing off searing attacks on witnesses who criticize him in televised hearings.

The President opened a window into the state of his mind Sunday when he lashed out against Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, who described his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in her deposition as “inappropriate.”

– CNN

2) Fish lovers should avoid ones caught in central Alabama recently.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) released its 2019 consumption advisories for the state’s 40 bodies of water. Due to mercury contamination, ADPH has advised against eating any of the following fish caught in Central Alabama, including in Blount, ullman, Greene, Marion, St. Clair, Talladega, Calhoun and Tuscaloosa counties, among others.

– CBS42 in Alabama

3) California governor signs bill banning sale of firearms at Del Mar fairgrounds

"The community spoke and the state listened," said the bill's author, Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, in a news release. "This victory is policy and action, not thoughts and prayers — and it demonstrates that California, with leaders like Gov. Newsom, will step up when the federal government fails to act." Fairground officials said Friday the signing was expected and that they will adhere to the new law when it takes effect. The new state law, Assembly Bill 893, is the latest development in an ongoing battle that's already entered a federal court over firearms sales at Del Mar."

“Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed into law a bill that will ban the sale of guns and ammunition at the Del Mar Fairgrounds beginning in 2021, the first time the Legislature has stepped in to prohibit the purchase of firearms and ammo on state-owned property.

“The community spoke and the state listened,” said the bill’s author, Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, in a news release. “This victory is policy and action, not thoughts and prayers — and it demonstrates that California, with leaders like Gov. Newsom, will step up when the federal government fails to act.”

Fairground officials said Friday the signing was expected and that they will adhere to the new law when it takes effect.

The new state law, Assembly Bill 893, is the latest development in an ongoing battle that’s already entered a federal court over firearms sales at Del Mar.”

– The San Diego Union Tribune

4) Unvaccinated Oregon boy gets tetanus, spends 57 days in hospital Boy’s total medical bills exceed $800,000

“A 6-year-old boy was playing on a farm when he cut his forehead, a laceration that was simple enough to tend to at home.

But six days later, his parents realized something was seriously wrong: He was clenching his jaw, having trouble breathing and experiencing involuntary muscle spasms.

The boy, who had not received vaccinations, was taken to Oregon Health & Science University and was found to have tetanus, the state’s first documented pediatric case of the disease in more than 30 years, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

– The New York Times

5) Vaping deaths, illnesses continue to rise

“In recent months, thousands of people have ended up in the hospital due to severe lung illnesses and other health problems after vaping — and at least 39 people have died. It’s clear we’re just starting to understand the dangers of vaping.

E-cigarettes hit the US market about a decade ago, touted as a safer alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes. However, they didn’t really gain traction until 2015, when Juul Labs (then part of Pax Labs) debuted its discreet USB-size vaporizer and quickly became the industry leader.

The result was a spike in vaping, especially among teens and young adults, a segment of the population that, until then, had been using fewer tobacco products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2016, the Food and Drug Administration finalized a rule extending its authority to regulate all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, the repercussions of which are still playing out today.

Below, we go through what’s happened over the past year as health officials and the vaping industry try to adapt within this rapidly changing regulatory landscape.”

