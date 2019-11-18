Thomasina Moss Smith

Thomasina Moss Smith, 65, wife of Rev. Charles E. Smith, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston.

Born June 3, 1954, in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of Gladys Williams Moss and the late Thomas Moss.

Funeral services for Mrs. Smith will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Weldo Auditorium, 7 Maple St. in Manning, with the Rev. Dr. Bennie Colclough providing eulogy and the Rev. Jerome McCray presiding. The Rev. James Matthews Jr. and the Rev. Allen Nesmith will assist. Burial will follow in Providence Christian Church cemetery in Manning.

The family will receive friends at the home, 234 N. Brooks St. in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.