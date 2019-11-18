State Farmers Market celebrates ‘A Country Christmas’

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Farmers Market will help the Midlands gear up for the holidays with the Country Christmas Celebration from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 1.

A large variety of Christmas trees will be for sale, and the market will be decked out with wintry decorations, festive music and holiday treats from food vendors. Children can make and take home Christmas crafts. Special guest Santa Claus will be on site passing out candy canes and listening to Christmas wishes. Make sure to bring your camera to take pictures.

This family event is free and a great way to kick off the holiday season. While you’re at the market, you can also shop for seasonal produce.

The State Farmers Market is located at 3483 Charleston Highway in West Columbia. For more information, contact Brad Boozer at (803) 737-4531, bboozer@scda.sc.gov, or Sonia Brazell at (803) 737- 4614, sbrazell@scda.sc.govd., or write 1200 Senate St., Columbia, SC 29201.