Robert Cousar

Robert “Bobby” Cousar, 70, husband of Rose Marie Mitchell-Cousar, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in an automobile wreck.

Born Dec. 7. 1948, in Gable, he was a son of the late James Cousar Jr. and Ophelia Kennedy Cousar.

The family will receive friends at the home, 1175 Edna Road in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.