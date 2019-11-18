Johnnie Hilton

Last Updated: November 18, 2019 at 6:31 am

Johnnie Hilton, 72, husband of Dorthina Hilton, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant.

Born July 15, 1947, in Manning, he was a son of the late Levan Hilton Sr. and Chinese Wells Hilton.

Funeral services for Mr. Hilton were held 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at The Faith Center on Raccoon Road in Manning, with the Rev. Major Lloyd, pastor, officiating.

The family received friends at the home, 1152 Weeping Cherry Lane in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.

lt his residence, 1152 Weeping Cherry Land, Manning, SC.