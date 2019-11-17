Despite heartworms, Keanu a ‘sweet’ catch

Last Updated: November 18, 2019 at 4:14 am

Keanu is a 4-year-old black, male Labrador mix. He is current on all of his age-appropriate vaccinations, has been neutered and has tested positive for heartworms. He will need to continue heartworm treatment once adopted. He is an absolute sweetheart that gets along with other dogs. Keanu would love a forever home, so he can play and receive lots of love and attention. Do not let his heartworm status deter you: Keanu is very sweet and would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Keanu, you can get pre-approved by submitted your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. The adoption fee for dogs is $125.