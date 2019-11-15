Clarendon County student receives $1,500 scholarship from local organization

Last Updated: November 15, 2019 at 5:32 pm

The Black River Missionary Baptist Association is comprised of Clarendon, Sumter, and Williamsburg Counties. Rev. Dr. George P. Windley, Sr. serves as Moderator. The Association held its one hundred fifteenth annual session October 13th-19th, 2019 at the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Paxville, South Carolina, Rev. Clifford Gaymon, Host Pastor and at the Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Edward L. Sanders, Host Pastor. The session was Spiritually up-lifting and very informative which included updates from the local School Districts, Morris and Benedict Colleges.

The twenty-first Annual Educational Scholarship Banquet which awards three scholarships to deserving first Year College students that are a member of the affiliated churches of the association and who meet the criteria set forth by the scholarship committee was held October 18, 2019 at the Manning Junior High School. Since 2007, Black River has awarded twenty-three students. Scholarship amounts are $1,500.00, $1,000.00, and $500.00. Scholarships are funded by the affiliated churches and donors.

One Scholarship recipient for 2019 is Mr. Zeke Fitzgerald Workman

The presentation was made by Moderator Dr. George P. Windley, Sr.

Mr. Workman is a member of the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Clifford Gaymon is the Pastor. He is a 2019 graduate of Crestwood High School, Sumter, SC. He attends Emory and Henry College in Virginia. He is the son of Ms. Debra Nelson. Mr. Workman was awarded $1,500.00. The award was received by his mother Ms. Debra Nelson and grandmother Ms. Shirley Nelson.

If you are interested in making a donation, please do so by mailing it to Black River Missionary Baptist Association, PO Box 939, Manning, SC 29102 and reference it to the Scholarship Fund.