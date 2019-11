November Manning City Council Meeting

Last Updated: November 4, 2019 at 10:00 am

RE-SCHEDULED NOVEMBER MANNING CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Regular Meeting of Manning City Council has been re-scheduled for Monday, November 18, 2019, 6:30 pm. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers, Manning City Hall located at 29 W. Boyce Street, Manning, SC 29102.