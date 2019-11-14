New Technology company coming to Clarendon

Last Updated: November 14, 2019 at 9:52 am

Press Release

Provalus establishing operations in Clarendon County

Technology innovation center to create 105 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Provalus, an information technology (IT) support company, today announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The company’s new technology innovation center is creating 105 new jobs.

Located at 34 North Brooks Street in Manning, S.C., Provalus’ new innovation center will expand the company’s domestic services for business process outsourcing, formation technology outsourcing and support.

Operations are expected to be online in January of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Provalus team should visit https://provalus.com/join-us/jobs/ or email adameverett@provalus.com.

QUOTES

“We’re on a mission to bring jobs back to the U.S. Provalus is not only solving the tech talent shortage in America, it’s also giving families an opportunity to improve their livelihoods.” –Provalus President Chuck Ruggiero

“We’re proud to welcome Provalus to South Carolina and excited for the 105 new jobs the company is bringing to Clarendon County. This announcement is a milestone for the community, and we’re excited to see what the future has in store for Provalus.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“I am pleased Provalus will be receiving funds to expand its operations into Clarendon County. Rural communities are rarely thought of as hubs for IT companies, and I congratulate Mayor Julia Nelson and the Manning City Council, Chairman Dwight Stewart and the Clarendon County Council, and State and local officials for working with Provalus to help dispel this myth. This project demonstrates that given the right access to broadband and other infrastructure efforts, rural communities can be attractive to high tech and high paying employers.” – Congressman James Clyburn

Founded in 2017, Provalus’ mission is to grow technology jobs in rural areas. The company develops

undiscovered talent to deliver technology, business and support services for businesses.

This is the third facility to open in just two years of business for Provalus. The company’s other two

locations in Alabama and Texas are on target to employ over 500 newly-trained IT professionals.

“The fact that Provalus chose South Carolina for the company’s newest facility further proves that the Palmetto State has the business climate companies are looking for. We welcome Provalus to South Carolina, and we look forward to seeing the company thrive for years to come.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are consistently working at diversifying our local economy. Provalus’ decision to locate in downtown Manning builds on that strong foundation. We wish them tremendous success in this partnership.” – Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart

“We are extremely excited to welcome Provalus to downtown Manning, as these information technology- related jobs will make a significant impact on Clarendon County and its citizens for years to come.” – Clarendon County Development Board Chairman John Tindal

“When opportunities like these become available, communities must be ready, not get ready. The city of Manning purchased the former Belk building in 2017; it was an investment for a future economic development opportunity. With Provalus choosing Manning, it proves the investment was definitely a good one. We’re excited that Provalus is establishing a site in our downtown, which will provide career opportunities for our citizens, neighboring communities and additional business opportunities.” –City of Manning Mayor Julia A. Nelson

“Provalus’ visionary decision to establish operations in Clarendon County provides an exciting opportunity for the IT landscape. Congratulations to Provalus and our friends in Clarendon County for amplifying our workforce and charting a bright future for small town tech.” –Central S.C. Alliance Chairman Mike Brenan

FIVE FAST FACTS

• Provalus is establishing operations in Clarendon County.

• The new innovation technology center is creating 105 new jobs.

• Provalus is an information technology support company.

• Located at 34 North Brooks Street in Manning, S.C. •

About Central South Carolina Alliance

The Central SC Alliance (CSCA) is a full-service professional economic development organization, founded in 1994 as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, public/private partnership, engaged in the recruitment of capital investment and jobs to the Central Region of South Carolina. Since inception, CSCA and its partners and allies, have attracted $14 billion in capital investment and over 71,000 new jobs to the Central Region of South Carolina.

CSCA represents the City of Columbia and eight counties: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg and Richland. To learn more about the Central SC Alliance please visit our website at www.centralsc.org, and be sure to follow us on Twitter @Central_SC and like us on Facebook.

Individuals interested in joining the Provalus team should visit https://provalus.com/join-us/jobs/ or email

adameverett@provalus.com.