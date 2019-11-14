Ex-Marine murder suspect was in Clarendon County, ditched car, returned to Virginia

Michael Alexander Brown, 22-year-old former Marine, is the subject of a nationwide search. Brown, who is wanted for murder in Franklin County, Virginia, was said to have stayed in Clarendon County for several weeks before, and after, the crime.

“He had been [in Clarendon County] for several weeks,” said Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley. “He had not committed the murder until the 9th. He left [Clarendon] and went back to Virginia, murdered someone, and then came back.”

According to officials in Virginia and South Carolina, Brown deserted the Marines, came to Clarendon, then left and went back to Virginia where he committed the murder on Nov 9. Brown then returned to Clarendon, where officials found the car a few days later. There was never a threat to Clarendon County, and officials have found the RV he was driving afterwards in Roanoke, Virginia.

“There was no threat, we were just on the lookout for him,” said Baxley. “We had information that he was possibly here, and he was, but he left ahead of us having information that he was here. Nobody knew he was here until it happened.”

Two agents that were in Clarendon County have now left and a manhunt is taking place in Roanoke for Brown.

Brown has currently not been arrested.