Petey, Dog of the week

Petey is a 3 year old, white w/black, male, American Bulldog mix. He is current on all of his age appropriate vaccinations, has been neutered, and tested negative for heartworms. Petey is such a sweet dog that gets along well with other dogs! Petey is looking for his forever home where he can play and receive lots of attention! He would make a great addition to your family! If you are interested in adopting Petey, you can get pre – approved to adopt by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com. The adoption fee for dogs is $125.