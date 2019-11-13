Marcia, Kitten of the week

Last Updated: November 13, 2019 at 10:48 am

Marcia is a 5 month old, grey tabby, female, Domestic Medium Hair kitten. Marcia is a playful and energetic cat! She is a very sweet and friendly kitten. Marcia gets along with other cats. She is current on all of her age appropriate shots, has been spayed, andtested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. Please stop by the shelter to see this adorable kitten! Marcia’s brothers and sister are also up for adoption at the shelter! They currently have a $100 adoption fee for kittens, $75 for teenagers, and $50 for adult cats. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.