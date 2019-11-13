Fatal Collision in Sumter County

A head-on collision on Pinewood Road killed one and injured three more, Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 12:15 p.m. when a 1993 Chevrolet truck crossed over the center lane and collided with a 2016 Toyota truck, according to SC Highway Patrolman David Jones. 70-year-old Robert Cousar, was pronounced dead on scene by Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker.

Cousar, who was in the passenger seat, was wearing a seatbelt; the driver was as well. The driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seatbelt. After sustaining life-threatening injuries, She, her passenger, and the driver of the Toyota were transported to Palmetto Health Richland by air.