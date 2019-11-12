Please Be aware of Telephone Scam

City of Manning Citizens should be aware that a telephone scam is currently being used in this area. The scammer calls and tells you that they are calling from the court, and that you have unpaid parking tickets, or other court tickets. The scammer then asks you to pay the tickets using a debit/credit card. The call may even appear to come from a real court or county phone number. Technology today allows a scammer to use the appearance of actual official phone numbers as an extra way to fool you. But this is a scam. A real court would always send you an official court notice in writing in the mail so that you could verify if you had an outstanding ticket of any kind. So do not fall for this telephone-scam! It’s that time of the year where scams or on the rise. Please protect yourself against these scammers.