Mitchell Lee “Mickey Plowden, II

Last Updated: November 12, 2019 at 6:51 pm

Mitchell Lee “Mickey” Plowden II, husband of Judy Lynn McKissick Plowden, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Born September 20, 1945, in Manning, he was a son of the late Lee Plowden and the late Edith Stukes Plowden. He was a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and a former mechanic for Ed Gibbons Racing.

He is survived by his wife of Summerton; a son, Mitchell Lee Plowden III (Julie); a sister, Olivia Rose; two granddaughters, Kierston & Lauren Plowden, all of Raleigh, North Carolina; and a special aunt, Peggy Eaddy of Hannah.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Patrick Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Community Cemetery at Union United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. to noon at Stephens Funeral Home. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org