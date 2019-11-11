ManningLive


Mobile Library Schedule

Nov. 14

  • 9:45 a.m to 12:30 p.m. – Turbeville IGA
  • 2:30- 3:30 p.m. – Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church
  • 4-5 p. m. – Lodebar Church on U.S. 527

Nov. 15

  • 1-2 p.m. – Lane’s Shopping Center on S.C. 260
  • 2:30-4:30 p.m. – J&E Superette in Davis Station

Nov. 20

  • 3:30-5 p.m. – Shake Store on Kingstree Highway

Nov. 21

  • 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Summerton Piggly Wiggly parking lot
  • 3-5 p.m. – Manning Primary Afterschool Program\

Nov. 25

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Harvest Community School
  • 2-4 p.m. – Summerton Piggly Wiggly parking lot

Nov. 27

  • 1-2 p.m. – Lane’s Shopping Center on S.C. 260
  • 2:30-4:30 p.m. – J&E Superette in Davis Station

The Mobile Library does not run on the first and third Mondays, second and fourth Tuesdays, first Wednesday and the first, third  and fourth Fridays of this month.  The Mobile Library and the main library will be closed Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day and Nov. 28-30 for Thanksgiving holidays.

