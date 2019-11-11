CCTC 3rd Academic Challenge held for area high schools

LugoffElgin1stplace (Left to right): CCTC President Dr. Michael Mikota and the Titan pose with this year’s Academic Challenge winners Lugoff-Elgin High School.

On Friday, November 8, Central Carolina Technical College held its third annual Academic Challenge. The Academic Challenge is a competition among high school teams in the college’s four-county service area (Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter). Ten four-student teams participated from Camden High School, Crestwood High School, Lakewood High School, Lee Central High School, Lugoff-Elgin High School, North Central High School, Robert E. Lee Academy, Sumter High School, Thomas Sumter Academy and Wilson Hall.

The Academic Challenge is structured in a Jeopardy/College Bowl format where teams compete against one another on topics that include: science, mathematics, health, history, business and industry, literature and popular culture. There were three areas of competition: general knowledge exam, team marketing competition and the academic challenge. The general knowledge portion was a computer-based 100 question multiple choice exam in which all students competed against one another. The team marketing competition consisted of teams tasked with identifying a target student and developing a billboard to recruit the target student to attend CCTC. The final competition was the Academic Challenge portion where teams participated in a Jeopardy style competition. The winning team was from Lugoff-Elgin High School.

“The Academic Challenge was designed to expose students to a competition that combined both individual and team scholastic skills. The college is looking forward to future challenges that recognizes students who excel academically,” says CCTC Vice President for Academic Affairs Myles Williams. Sponsors for this year’s Academic Challenge were Coca Cola, Central Carolina Technical College Foundation and Sumter Economic Development/The Link.

Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu