Pet of the Week

Last Updated: November 7, 2019 at 11:29 am

Peter is a 5 month old, grey tabby, male, Domestic Medium Hair kitten. Peter is a playful and energetic cat. He is very sweet, and loves to be held and petted. Peter gets along with other cats. He is current on all of his age appropriate shots, has been neutered, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. Please stop by the shelter to see this adorable kitten. Peter’s brothers and sisters are also up for adoption at the shelter. The current fee is $100 adoption fee for kittens, $75 for teenagers, and $50 for adult cats. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm. To be approved to adopt Peter, you can by submit your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com .