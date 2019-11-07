McLeod Health Clarendon Welcomes Dr. Kelly Maloney

Photo provided by: McLeod Health

NEWS:

McLeod Health welcomes urologist Kelly E. Maloney, MD to the medical staff. Dr. Maloney will perform surgical procedures at McLeod Health Clarendon and serve patients at the new physician practice McLeod Urology Associates Sumter located at 540 Physicians Lane in Sumter. Board Certified in Urology, Dr. Maloney comes to McLeod from Prisma Health Upstate in Greenville, South Carolina. With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Maloney has served as Director of Medical Student Education of Urology at Greenville Hospital System and Assistant Professor of Surgery at Duke University Medical Center. “There is a need in our community for access to specialty care such as urology to care for patients with urological issues,” says Dr. Maloney, “I look forward to providing effective healthcare as a part of a patient centered team.”

In addition to seeing patients in Sumter, Dr. Maloney will provide care in Manning, South Carolina at 21 East Hospital Street, adjacent to McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Maloney is accepting new patients by appointment and referral. For more information, visit www.mcleodhealth.org or call (803) 340-5100.