November CCGOP Meeting

Last Updated: November 8, 2019 at 10:08 am

The regular meeting of the CCGOP will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Cornerstone Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church , 2116 Greeleyville Highway (US Hwy. 521 & SC Hwy. 261), Manning, SC 29102.

This important meeting will consist of learning how to use the new voting machines. CC Voter Registration Board Director, Shirley Black-Oliver and CC Election Commission Chairman, Greg Holliday will be present along with members of their boards to demonstrate how to use the new machines and everyone will have the opportunity to use the machines. There will not be any speakers. Doors Open at 6:00pm, Supper will be at 6:30pm cooked and served by the Church Ladies Auxiliary. No charge, donations accepted. Voting Machines Demonstration at 7:00pm.

For additional information and/or directions please contact: CCGOP Chairman, Moye Graham 803-478-7277 or Secretary/Treasurer June Brailsford 803-478-8716 or any member of Clarendon County Republican Party