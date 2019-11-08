Mobile Library Schedule
by Submitted via Email | November 8, 2019 4:51 am
Last Updated: November 5, 2019 at 4:54 am
Nov. 8
- 2-2:30 p.m. – Lake Marion and Windsor nursing facilities (Book deposit only)
- 3-4 p.m. – Paxville Community Center
Nov. 14
- 9:45 a.m to 12:30 p.m. – Turbeville IGA
- 2:30- 3:30 p.m. – Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church
- 4-5 p. m. – Lodebar Church on U.S. 527
Nov. 15
- 1-2 p.m. – Lane’s Shopping Center on S.C. 260
- 2:30-4:30 p.m. – J&E Superette in Davis Station
Nov. 20
- 3:30-5 p.m. – Shake Store on Kingstree Highway
Nov. 21
- 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Summerton Piggly Wiggly parking lot
- 3-5 p.m. – Manning Primary Afterschool Program\
Nov. 25
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Harvest Community School
- 2-4 p.m. – Summerton Piggly Wiggly parking lot
Nov. 27
- 1-2 p.m. – Lane’s Shopping Center on S.C. 260
- 2:30-4:30 p.m. – J&E Superette in Davis Station
The Mobile Library does not run on the first and third Mondays, second and fourth Tuesdays, first Wednesday and the first, third and fourth Fridays of this month. The Mobile Library and the main library will be closed Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day and Nov. 28-30 for Thanksgiving holidays.
#CLARENDONPROUD
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.