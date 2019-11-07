Sweet Madison is ready to be Adopted

Madison is a 3.5 year old, tricolor, female, Beagle mix. She is current on all of her age appropriate vaccinations, has been spayed, but tested positive for heartworms. Madison will need to continue heartworm treatment once adopted. She is a little shy, and more laid back, but a total sweetheart! With some patience, and a lot of love, Madison would make a great addition to any family! She gets along with other dogs, and loves to play! If you are interested in adopting Madison, you can get pre – approved to adopt her by submitting your adoption application online at www. ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com . The adoption fee for dogs is $125.