CCTC Hosts 2019 Academic Challenge
by Samantha Lynn | November 7, 2019 10:01 am
Last Updated: November 7, 2019 at 10:49 am
CCTC Academic Challenge 2019
- Date/Time: Friday, November 8. 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Final Challenge begins at 1:55 p.m.
- Place: Main Campus, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, Building M400, Room M401
- About: Join for the third annual Central Carolina Technical College Academic Challenge. This year, there are 10 high schools competing and representing Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter Counties. The Academic Challenge is composed of three areas of competition: general knowledge exam, team marketing competition and academic challenge. The academic challenge is a Jeopardy style team competition with the top scoring team advancing to the semifinals. For more information contact CCTC Director of Public Relations Cathy Frye at 803-778-6602 or fryecm@cctech.edu mailto:fryec
m@cctech.edu
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.