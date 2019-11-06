Dems move monthly meeting

The Clarendon County Democratic Party monthly meeting, typically scheduled for the first Thursday of each month, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Bassard Pond House, 4162 Rev. J.W. Carter Road in Summerton.

U.S.Presidential candidate representatives will be on hand to stump for their chosen candidate. Also, workers from Clarendon County Voter Registration will be on hand to demonstrate the ExpressVote ballot-marking devices, which will be used in the Democratic Presidential Primary in February 2020.

All attendees are asked to bring covered dishes of their choice for a pre-Thanksgiving and pre-Christmas celebration immediately following the meeting. The club’s next meeting after November will be 6:30 Jan. 2, 2020.

– Clarendon County Democratic Party Chairwoman Patricia Pringle