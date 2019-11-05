Today in History: Nov. 5

1138 – Lý Anh Tông is enthroned as emperor of Vietnam at the age of two, beginning a 37-year reign.

1499 – Publication of the Catholicon, written in 1464 by Jehan Lagadeuc in Tréguier; this is the first Breton dictionary as well as the first French dictionary.

1556 – Second Battle of Panipat: Fought between the forces of Hem Chandra Vikramaditya, the Hindu king at Delhi and forces of Muslim Emperor Akbar.

1605 – Gunpowder Plot: Guy Fawkes is arrested.

1688 – William III of England lands with a Dutch fleet at Brixham.

1757 – Seven Years’ War: Frederick the Great defeats the allied armies of France and the Holy Roman Empire at the Battle of Rossbach.

1768 – Treaty of Fort Stanwix, the purpose of which is to adjust the boundary line between Indian lands and white settlements set forth in the Royal Proclamation of 1763 in the Thirteen Colonies.

1780 – French-American forces under Colonel LaBalme are defeated by Miami Chief Little Turtle.

1811 – Salvadoran priest José Matías Delgado, rings the bells of La Merced church in San Salvador, calling for insurrection and launching the 1811 Independence Movement.

1828 – Greek War of Independence: The French Morea expedition to recapture Morea (now the Peloponnese) ends when the last Ottoman forces depart the peninsula.

1831 – Nat Turner, American slave leader, is tried, convicted, and sentenced to death in Virginia.

1862 – American Civil War: Abraham Lincoln removes George B. McClellan as commander of the Army of the Potomac.

1862 – American Indian Wars: In Minnesota, 303 Dakota warriors are found guilty of rape and murder of whites and are sentenced to hang. 38 are ultimately executed and the others reprieved.

1872 – Women’s suffrage in the United States: In defiance of the law, suffragist Susan B. Anthony votes for the first time, and is later fined $100.

1895 – George B. Selden is granted the first U.S. patent for an automobile.

1898 – Negrese nationalists revolt against Spanish rule and establish the short-lived Republic of Negros.

1911 – After declaring war on the Ottoman Empire on September 29, 1911, Italy annexes Tripoli and Cyrenaica.

1912 – Woodrow Wilson is elected the 28th President of the United States, defeating incumbent William Howard Taft.

1913 – King Otto of Bavaria is deposed by his cousin, Prince Regent Ludwig, who assumes the title Ludwig III.

1914 – World War I: France and the British Empire declare war on the Ottoman Empire.

1916 – The Kingdom of Poland is proclaimed by the Act of 5th November of the emperors of Germany and Austria-Hungary.

1916 – The Everett massacre takes place in Everett, Washington as political differences lead to a shoot-out between the Industrial Workers of the World organizers and local police.

1917 – October Revolution: Lenin calls for the October Revolution.

1917 – Tikhon is elected the Patriarch of Moscow and of the Russian Orthodox Church.

1925 – Secret agent Sidney Reilly, the first “super-spy” of the 20th century, is executed by the OGPU, the secret police of the Soviet Union.

1940 – World War II: The British armed merchant cruiser, HMS Jervis Bay, is sunk by the German pocket battleship Admiral Scheer.

1940 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is the first and only President of the United States to be elected to a third term.

1943 – World War II: Bombing of the Vatican.

1950 – Korean War: British and Australian forces from the 27th British Commonwealth Brigade successfully halted the advancing Chinese 117th Division during the Battle of Pakchon.

1955 – After being destroyed in World War II, the rebuilt Vienna State Opera reopens with a performance of Beethoven’s Fidelio.

1956 – Suez Crisis: British and French paratroopers land in Egypt after a week-long bombing campaign.

1968 – Richard Nixon is elected as 37th President of the United States.

1970 – The Military Assistance Command, Vietnam reports the lowest weekly American soldier death toll in five years (24).

1983 – Byford Dolphin diving bell accident kills five and leaves one severely injured.

1986 – USS Rentz, USS Reeves and USS Oldendorf visit Qingdao (Tsing Tao) China – the first US Naval visit to China since 1949.

1990 – Rabbi Meir Kahane, founder of the far-right Kach movement, is shot dead after a speech at a New York City hotel.

1995 – André Dallaire attempts to assassinate Prime Minister Jean Chrétien of Canada. He is thwarted when the Prime Minister’s wife locks the door.

1996 – Pakistani President Farooq Leghari dismisses the government of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and dissolves the National Assembly of Pakistan.

2006 – Saddam Hussein, former president of Iraq, and his co-defendants Barzan Ibrahim al-Tikriti and Awad Hamed al-Bandar, are sentenced to death in the al-Dujail trial for their roles in the 1982 massacre of 148 Shi’a Muslims.

2007 – China’s first lunar satellite, Chang’e 1, goes into orbit around the Moon.

2007 – Android mobile operating system is unveiled by Google.

2009 – U.S. Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan murders 13 and wounds 32 at Fort Hood, Texas in the deadliest mass shooting at a U.S. military installation.

2013 – India launches the Mars Orbiter Mission, its first interplanetary probe.

2015 – An iron ore tailings dam bursts in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais flooding a valley, causing mudslides in the nearby village of Bento Rodrigues and causing at least 17 deaths and two missing.

2017 – Devin Patrick Kelley kills 26 and injured 20 in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.