Samuel Raymond “Ray” McFaddin, III

Last Updated: November 5, 2019 at 3:29 pm

Samuel Raymond “Ray” McFaddin III, 39, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born August 3, 1980, in Eatonton, Georgia, he was a son of Samuel Raymond McFaddin, Jr. and Margery Lavender McFaddin. He was an IT production specialist in the timber industry. He was a member of Sardinia Presbyterian Church and a former Deacon.

He is survived by a daughter, Audrey Rae McFaddin; a son, Colton Hugh McFaddin; his father and stepmother, Virginia, of Madison, Georgia; his mother of Eatonton, Georgia; a brother, John Caleb McFaddin (Kerry) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and a sister, Megan Elizabeth Jackson (Robert) of Madison, Georgia.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Sardinia Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Robert Jolly officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of Eddie & Sarah Jackson, 1842 Garland Road, Gable. Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org