McLeod Health Partners in Nursing Program with CCTC

Caption: Pictured left to right: Misty Hatfield, Director of Development and Alumni, Mary Jo Ardis, Dean of Health Sciences, Rachel Gainey, McLeod Health Clarendon Administrator, Dr. Michael Mikota, Central Carolina Technical College President, Kim Jolly, McLeod Health Clarendon Chief Nursing Officer, Aubrey Rickard, McLeod Health Clarendon Staff Nurse, and Cheryl Degraw, Nursing Department Chair

As a partner in nursing education for the region, McLeod Health has made a contribution to an area nursing school. Support of valuable educational offerings is reflected in this year’s $25,000 gift to Central Carolina Technical College (CCTC). Nursing represents the nation’s largest healthcare profession and the largest single component of hospital staff. By the year 2030, South Carolina will be one of four states with a nursing shortage of more than 10,000 according to an analysis by the US Department of Health and Human Services. Additional nurses will be needed to care for the aging population, who typically have more medical problems than younger people. “The need for healthcare services is increasing as the number of aging baby boomers continues to grow,” stated Kim Jolly, Chief Nursing Officer for McLeod Health Clarendon. As a result, more nurses are needed to educate and care for patients than ever before. It is crucial for our healthcare organization to support the education program at Central Carolina Technical College so that we can continue to educate nurses for years to come. “We value our partnership with CCTC as they prepare our future nurses to provide compassionate medical care to our patients and families,” stated Jolly. “We are honored to invest in our students, our employees, and our community as CCTC continues advancing educational opportunities.”

According to Jolly, nurses serve an important role in the delivery of quality health care. “McLeod Health recognizes the value of our nurse’s contribution to patient care; said Jolly ;They do so much to keep operations running smoothly and efficiently in our hospitals. Providing patient advocacy, promotion of a safe environment, participation in shaping health policies and patient education are also key nursing roles. With competent nurses as part of the medical team, McLeod Health is capable of carrying out its mission of providing quality health care for patients in the region.” “We are fortunate to have the support of this outstanding institution,” said Debbie Locklair, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “We rely on each graduating class for their well-educated, qualified candidates.” Central Carolina Technical College offers multiple stackable credential certifications in the area of allied health, allowing students to progress in the field of nursing. CCTC students can choose to go directly into the two-year ADN program to become a registered nurse. With the stackable credentials models, students can start with the Medical Assistant and/or Phlebotomy program, move on to earn higher certification, and then transition into the college’s ADN program which prepares students for the Registered Nurse (RN) boards.

Central Carolina is both honored and proud of the generosity of McLeod Health and the strong partnership that we have developed together. Both organizations share the same goal of the highest level of excellence in health care and education, and this investment demonstrates a commitment to the students, faculty, and staff of the RN – registered nursing program- at Central Carolina which consistently ranks as one of the best nursing programs in the United States, said Dr. Michael Mikota, Central Carolina Technical College President.